CBI files charge sheet against ex-NDA Principal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against a former Principal of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Maharashtra’s Khadakwasla in connection with fraudulent appointments to various posts of the institution’s civilian faculties.
The agency had registered the case against Om Prakash Shukla and others on May 8, 2018, on the allegation that appointment of several civilian faculties were made on the basis of exaggerated claims about teaching/research experience and Academic Performance Index scores. Subsequently, the premises of the suspects were also searched.
The CBI found that Dr. Shukla secured appointment as a professor of Economics at the Academy in 2007-08 and then as its Principal in 2011, allegedly through fraudulent means. The appointments were made on the basis of false claims made in his applications to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) regarding his teaching/research experience, the agency alleged.
Among those named in the FIR were Prof. Jagmohan Mehar; Associate Profs. Vanita Puri and Rajeev Bansal; Head of Department (Chemistry) Maheswar Roy and unknown faculty members and unknown officials of the UPSC and the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.
