CBI books former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on corruption charges

NEW DELHI

24 April 2021 09:44 IST

The agency on April 14, 2021 recorded the statement of Deshmukh in connection with the case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at various places after registering a case in connection with the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and unknown others.

Also read: Anil Deshmukh | Fall from the top

“The searches were carried out on the premises of Mr. Deshmukh in Mumbai and Nagpur. The premises of his personal secretary in Mumbai was also searched,” said a CBI official.

Advertising

Advertising

The First Information Report (FIR), which was registered on April 21, was based on the findings of a preliminary enquiry initiated on the directions of the Bombay High Court on April 5.

“The preliminary enquiry prima facie revealed that a cognisable offence is made out in the matter, wherein the then Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, and unknown others have attempted to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of their public duty,” said the FIR.

Police chief’s petition

A petition filed by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh in the High Court mentioned that the then Home Minister and others exercised undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials, thereby impacting performance of their official duties. Mr. Deshmukh allegedly told some police officers to collect ₹100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. After the High Court ordered the CBI to carry out the preliminary enquiry, Mr. Deshmukh had resigned from the post.

The enquiry also revealed that the now suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze had been reinstated into the police force after being out of service for more than 15 years. Mr. Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of the Mumbai City Police and the then Home Minister was in the know of these facts.

During the preliminary enquiry, the CBI recorded the statements of Mr. Deshmukh, his two staffers, Mr. Singh, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil and Mr. Vaze. Jayshree Patil, a complainant in the matter, also got her statement recorded.

Mr. Vaze was recently arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in a bomb scare case in Mumbai. The NIA is also probing him in connection with the alleged murder of one automobile parts dealer, Mansukh Hiran.