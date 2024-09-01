CBI facilitates return of wanted international gambling racket ‘kingpin’ from UAE

The Global Operations Centre of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has facilitated the return from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of a person wanted by the Gujarat police for allegedly being the mastermind of an international gambling racket.

The accused, Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar, was brought back on Sunday (September 1, 2024) in coordination with the Gujarat police and the Interpol. He was wanted in a case registered on March 25, 2023, at the Madhavpura police station in Ahmedabad.

Mr. Thakkar was accused of running an international illegal criminal gambling racket, operated through the use of special software applications and using “hawala” channels for the dispersal of the proceeds of crime reported to be over ₹2,273 crore.

The accused was charged with offences relating to criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, causing disappearance of evidence, and offences related to the Information Technology Act and the Prevention of Gambling Act.

The CBI had got a Red Notice issued against the subject from the Interpol on December 15, 2023, on the request of the Gujarat police. The notice was circulated among all the Interpol member countries for the location and arrest of the accused. He was finally located in Dubai.

“A security mission from the Gujarat police travelled to the UAE and returned with the Red Notice subject to India on September 1,” said the agency.

The CBI — as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, — coordinates with all the law enforcement agencies in country for assistance via Interpol channels.

