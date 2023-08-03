HamberMenu
CBI facilitates return of person wanted by Kerala Police

He was wanted in a case of house trespass and rape

August 03, 2023 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in close coordination with the Interpol National Central Bureau in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kerala Police, has facilitated the return of a Red Notice subject, Sony Poulose, who was wanted in a case of house trespass and rape.

“He was returned to India from the UAE. The Red Notice subject was wanted by the Kerala Police for criminal offence of house trespass and rape. The Interpol Red Notice was published against him on January 31, 2023, based on the police request,” a CBI official said.

After the accused was traced to the UAE, the CBI assisted the police in getting his custody via Interpol channels. A team of the Kerala Police had travelled to the UAE for his return. The case is now pending trial.

