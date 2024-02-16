CBI facilitates return of life convict from UAE

February 16, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has coordinated the return of a life convict from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through Interpol channels.

The Interpol Red Notice subject Narender Singh was wanted by the Haryana police. He was tracked down to the UAE through a close follow-up by the CBI with its counterparts there. Subsequently, a team of the State’s special task force escorted him back to India.

Singh was wanted in a case registered with the Tohana police station in Fatehbad in December 1994, for the offences of murder, rioting and voluntarily causing grievous hurt. About four years later, he was acquitted by the trial court. The police appealed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which overturned the decision. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment on October 24, 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch | What is INTERPOL, and what are its various Notices?

However, as alleged, Singh had escaped to the UAE by then. The CBI got the Interpol Red Notice issued against him on November 7, 2023, on the request of the Haryana police. The notice was circulated to all the Interpol member countries for the location and arrest of Singh. Thereafter, he was detained in the UAE.

“Due to close coordination and follow up with foreign law enforcement agencies via Interpol channels, as many as 29 criminals wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies were returned from abroad in 2023. The CBI has got published as many as 100 Red Notices through Interpol on criminals and fugitives wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies in 2023,” the agency said on February 16.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.