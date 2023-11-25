HamberMenu
CBI examining Lokpal-referred complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had lodged the complaint with the Lokpal alleging that bribes were taken in exchange for raising questions

November 25, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra gestures after walking out from the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meeting on November 2, 2023.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra gestures after walking out from the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meeting on November 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking into a complaint forwarded by the Lokpal regarding the allegation against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra related to certain questions raised by her in the Lok Sabha, according to sources.

Clarifying that no preliminary inquiry has been instituted against Ms. Moitra so far, a source said the agency is currently examining the Lokpal reference.

ALSO READ
BJP planning to expel Mahua Moitra from Lok Sabha, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Last month, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had lodged the complaint with the Lokpal alleging that bribes were taken in exchange for raising questions. She has been accused of sharing her Lok Sabha log-in and password with Dubai-based industrialist Darshan Hiranandani.

Interview | I was asked who I speak to at night and which hotels I stayed in and with whom in the last five years: Mahua Moitra

Mr. Dubey had also complained to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which was referred to the Ethics Committee.

Ms. Moitra, who denied bribery charge, appeared before the Committee on November 2 to record her statement.

ALSO READ
Trinamool Congress assigns key organisational post to Mahua Moitra

Following the proceedings, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee adopted a report recommending her expulsion from the House over the “cash-for-query” allegation. While six members voted in favour of the report, four Opposition MPs had filed dissent note opposing it.

The report will be tabled before the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session scheduled to begin on December 4, for a voting in the House on the recommendation.

