CBI, Europol sign Working Arrangement for cooperative relations

The Working Arrangement was signed by Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle and CBI Director Praveen Sood during a virtual event, in the presence of senior CBI and Europol officials

March 22, 2024 02:59 am | Updated 02:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
CBI Director Praveen Sood with senior CBI and European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) officials during a virtual event of signing a Working Arrangement establishing cooperative relations between the law enforcement authorities of the Republic of India and Europol, in New Delhi on March 21, 2024. Photo: X/@CBIHeadquarters via ANI



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) on Thursday signed a Working Arrangement, establishing cooperative relations between the law enforcement authorities of India and the Europol.

The Working Arrangement was signed by Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle and CBI Director Praveen Sood during a virtual event, in the presence of senior CBI and Europol officials. “This arrangement promotes direct cooperation between both organisations to build on their respective mandates, strategies and to explore the potential for synergies,” said the agency.

During the signing ceremony, the CBI chief said: “This working arrangement is an outcome of years of negotiation between the CBI and Europol to reach this common ground. This moment marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat crime and enhance cooperation between our agencies.”

“The international dispersal of crimes, criminals and proceeds of crimes have necessitated need for expeditious international cooperation. Criminal networks operate across borders, exploiting differences in jurisdictions and taking advantage of modern technologies to evade detection. The arrangement we signed today reflects our shared commitment to address these challenges through enhanced cooperation and mutual assistance,” he said.

Ms. Bolle highlighted the importance of international cooperation in addressing global security challenges. “In an increasingly globalised world, the security of the European Union starts abroad. Security challenges have become more complex, multi-dimensional. There is nowadays a strong link between what happens outside of the EU’s borders and security within Europe. The Working Arrangement which Europol has signed today with the CBI underscores the interconnected nature of security threats and the necessity of international cooperation to effectively address them,” she said.

This Working Arrangement also enables wide cooperation among all the law enforcement agencies in India and 27 European countries that Europol represents, as well as third countries and organisations associated with Europol.

“This will enhance cooperation in jointly tackling various forms of crime inter alia including organised crime, financial crimes, frauds, corruption, terrorism, cybercrime, human trafficking, drug trafficking, money laundering, environmental crimes, illicit trafficking in cultural goods, including antiquities and works of art, etc.,” said the CBI.

This Working Arrangement is comprehensive and includes 26 detailed articles enumerating the modalities for wide-ranging cooperation in over 30 different crime categories. The cooperation, in addition to exchange of information, may include the exchange of specialist knowledge, general situation reports, results of strategic analysis, participation in training activities as well as providing advice and support in individual criminal investigations.

