CBI-ED team in London for hearing in Mallya case

A team of officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached London for a crucial hearing on an appeal filed by businessman Vijay Mallya against his extradition in the wilful loan default case involving over ₹9,000 crore.

The hearing is scheduled to commence on Tuesday and is expected to conclude within a few days, following which the U.K. High Court may announce its verdict.

Last year, after perusing the evidence furnished by the enforcement agencies and examining Mr. Mallya’s submissions, the Westminster Magistrates Court had approved his extradition to India. In April 2019, his application for leave to appeal against extradition was turned down by a High Court.

However, in July last year, the Royal Court of Justice in London allowed Mr. Mallya to appeal against the extradition order.

Banks’ plea

In India, several banks have sought from the court recovery of their dues from the assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case against Mr. Mallya. A decision in the matter is also expected this month.

Mr. Mallya has already been declared a fugitive economic offender by a special court in Mumbai.

The businessman had flown out of India on March 2, 2016. About a year later, he was arrested in London after an extradition request was moved against him. He was released on bail.

In October 2017, he was again arrested on a request from the Indian government in connection with the money laundering charge and then released on bail.