CBI, ED no more 'caged parrot' but 'jewels of law', says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Naqvi slammed the opposition parties for accusing the government of misusing the probe agencies to target them.

PTI Rampur (UP)
September 23, 2022 15:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo of former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on September 23, 2022 said that the CBI and the ED were no more a "caged parrot" but have now become "jewels of law" which are performing their duties fairly without any bias.

Speaking to reporters in Moradabad and Rampur, Mr. Naqvi slammed the opposition parties for accusing the government of misusing the probe agencies to target them.

He said those raising such questions are themselves in dock for committing "wrong deeds." These "champions of corruption" are in trouble today that is why they are levelling baseless and unsubstantiated statements against the agencies, Naqvi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also parried criticism of the Uttar Pradesh government over its decision to survey madrassas and waqf properties, saying its critics are raising a "bogey of fear and fallacy" only for emotional exploitation of people.

"Everyone's constitutional rights are absolutely safe and secure.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Some organisations like PFI are involved in a criminal and communal conspiracy to harm the fabric of harmony in the country. We all have to work united to defeat such nefarious elements," he said.

Mr. Naqvi said that those who are misusing religion as their "security cover" are the biggest enemy of "the community, the country, and the entire humanity."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
investigation
Bharatiya Janata Party

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app