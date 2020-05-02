CBI custody of Wadhawan brothers extended till May 8

A special court on Friday extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) arrested in connection with the Yes Bank fraud, till May 8.

The Wadhawan brothers have been in custody since April 26 after they were arrested by the central agency from Mahabaleshwar.

On Friday, the CBI officials, after producing the brothers before the court, sought an extension of custody for seven days saying they wanted to investigate the role of other directors of DHFL and employees of Yes Bank to find if any of them had received any kickbacks from the accused or if money was laundered into any of the shell companies floated by the Wadhawans.

The agency alleged that there are more than 150 shell companies controlled by the Wadhawans, which they want to examine.

The CBI officials also said that certain DHFL and Yes Bank employees would be asked to join the probe after the lockdown is lifted.

The court, after hearing the arguments, extended their custody till May 8.

The CBI in an FIR had alleged that Yes Bank had invested ₹3,700 crore in short term debentures in DHFL for which the Wadhawans had paid a kickback of ₹600 crore to Rana Kapoor, the former chief executive officer and managing director of Yes Bank, in the form of a loan to a company named DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited.

DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited is a firm registered under the name of Mr. Kapoor’s daughters, but preliminary investigation found that Mr. Kapoor used to operate the dealings, and his daughters had no primary involvement.