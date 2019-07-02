CBI cracks down on loan defaulters, books 17 cases

The CBI on Tuesday launched a massive crackdown on alleged bank loan defaulters by carrying out searches at over 61 locations in 18 cities after registering 17 cases of swindling of funds to the tune of ₹1,139 crore, officials said.

Over 300 officers drawn from various units of the agency swooped down on 61 locations and knocked the doors of alleged defaulters on the basis of complaints received from various nationalised banks and inputs received by the agency.

Braving the waterlogged streets of Mumbai due to incessant rains, the agency officials carried out searches at the locations of the promoters and directors of Winsome Diamonds founded by absconding diamantaire Jatin Mehta who was booked in a fresh FIR registered under this operation.

This is the 16th FIR against Mehta accusing him of allegedly defaulting on ₹202 crore drawn from Exim Bank. He is accused of allegedly swindling funds to the tune of ₹6,500 crore.

The searches in Mumbai also covered two other firms booked in separate FIRs on a complaint by the Union Bank of India. Five places were searched in connection with ₹57 crore loss caused to the bank by Supamad Trading Pvt Ltd.

Two places were searched in Delhi and Mumbai in connection with Asuti Trading.

The searches were being conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, Ludhiana, Thane, Valsad, Pune, Palani, Gaya, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Surat and Kolar, among others, officials said.

Other companies that have been booked by the agency in separate FIRs include Ludhiana-based Supreme Tex Mart for causing a loss of ₹143.25 crore to the State Bank of India, Bengaluru-based Aegan Batteries for loss of ₹98.75 crore to the SBI, Gaya-based Ramnanndi Hotels and Resorts Ltd for the loss of ₹131.79 crore to the Central Bank of India, and Noida-based Naftogaz India Pvt Ltd for causing a loss of ₹93 crore to the Corporation Bank.

Delhi-based SL Consumer Products Ltd has been booked by the CBI for causing a loss to the Union Bank of India to the tune of ₹55 crore, Aligarh-based Samprash Foods Ltd for a loss of ₹60 crore to the Union Bank of India, Chandigarh-based International Mega Food Park Ltd for a loss of ₹40.17 crore to SIDBI, Bhopal-based Ranjeet Automobiles for loss of ₹34.36 crore to the Bank of Baroda, Surat-based Jalpa Textiles Pvt Ltd for the loss of ₹28 crore to the Bank of Baroda, they alleged.

Three FIRs pertaining to alleged irregularities in disbursal of housing loans in a Union Bank of India branch in Bhubaneswar were also registered by the agency in which senior bank officials have been named as accused.

The loans resulted in the loss of ₹24.17 crore to the bank, the officials said, adding that searches were conducted at nine places in Odisha.