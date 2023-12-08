ADVERTISEMENT

CBI coordinates return of rape accused Midhun Chandran from UAE through Interpol channels

December 08, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Interpol Red Notice had been issued against Midhun Chandran on January 20, 2023, and circulated to other member countries.

The Hindu Bureau

The accused, identified as Midhun V. V. Chandran, was wanted by the Bengaluru City police for the offences of rape, criminal intimidation and other crimes.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has coordinated the return of a rape accused from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through Interpol channels.

The accused, identified as Midhun V. V. Chandran, was wanted by the Bengaluru City police for the offences of rape, criminal intimidation and other crimes.

“The Global Operations Centre of CBI has coordinated with the Interpol National Central Bureau-Abu Dhabi; Karnataka police; Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi; and the Ministry of External Affairs; to get the Red Notice subject back. He was brought to India by a team of the State police,” said an agency official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Interpol Red Notice had been issued against him on January 20, 2023, and circulated to other member countries. Subsequently, he was located in the UAE.

“Due to the close coordination and follow up with the foreign law enforcement agencies via Interpol channels, as many as 26 criminals wanted by the Indian law enforcement agencies have been returned from abroad in 2023,” said the official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US