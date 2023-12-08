CBI coordinates return of rape accused Midhun Chandran from UAE through Interpol channels

December 08, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has coordinated the return of a rape accused from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through Interpol channels.

The accused, identified as Midhun V. V. Chandran, was wanted by the Bengaluru City police for the offences of rape, criminal intimidation and other crimes.

“The Global Operations Centre of CBI has coordinated with the Interpol National Central Bureau-Abu Dhabi; Karnataka police; Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi; and the Ministry of External Affairs; to get the Red Notice subject back. He was brought to India by a team of the State police,” said an agency official.

The Interpol Red Notice had been issued against him on January 20, 2023, and circulated to other member countries. Subsequently, he was located in the UAE.

“Due to the close coordination and follow up with the foreign law enforcement agencies via Interpol channels, as many as 26 criminals wanted by the Indian law enforcement agencies have been returned from abroad in 2023,” said the official.