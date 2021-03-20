CBI conducts surprise checks in 25 States and UTs

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted joint surprise checks in more than 25 States and Union Territories, involving 30 agencies and departments.

The departments covered included Food Corporation of India, the Indian Railways, National Institute of Technology-Manipur, the Andaman Public Works Department, the Ordinance Factory, National Cyber Crime Forensic Laboratory, Indian Oil Corporation, Directorate of Lighthouses and Lightships, the Defence Estate Office, Inland Container Depots, National Thermal Power Corporation, and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

The checks were also conducted in some offices of the Union Territory Engineering Wing, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, Container Freight Stations, the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited factory, National Mineral Development Corporation, BSNL, Goods and Services Tax Department, the Postal Department, Central Public Works Department, the Military Engineering Service, the Rourkela Steel Plant, NBCC Limited, Central Coalfields, Customs Export Division and the Cochin Shipyard.

In another case, the CBI booked Indian Technometal Company Limited and its two directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks to the tune of ₹555.65 crore. The agency searched their premises in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra.