CBI conducts surprise checks at FCI warehouses in Punjab, Haryana

The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted surprise checks at 20 locations in Punjab and Haryana on Friday as part of a preventive vigilance exercise, after receiving a large number of complaints of irregularities in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns.
“They may continue on Saturday,” said an agency official.
It is learnt that some complaints pertained to discrepancies in the stock situation. “Verification of the actual stock situation is being carried out to determine if there is any variation. It so happens that unscrupulous people divert the stock for monetary gains,” the official said.
Officials, in some cases, checked the godown size to find out if excess money was being charged by private persons for providing storage facility to the FCI. The quality of the material was also checked. “There is a possibility of poor quality grains having been stocked and supplied,” the official said.
The enforcement agencies also receive complaints about refusal to procure grains from farmers on various pretexts and forcing them to sell at lower rates. “There have been instances where transportation of goods and execution of work contracts were shown only on paper. Surprise checks are conducted to detect such malpractices,” the official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath