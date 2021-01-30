CBI conducts surprise checks at FCI warehouses in Punjab, Haryana

The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted surprise checks at 20 locations in Punjab and Haryana on Friday as part of a preventive vigilance exercise, after receiving a large number of complaints of irregularities in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns.

“They may continue on Saturday,” said an agency official.

It is learnt that some complaints pertained to discrepancies in the stock situation. “Verification of the actual stock situation is being carried out to determine if there is any variation. It so happens that unscrupulous people divert the stock for monetary gains,” the official said.

Officials, in some cases, checked the godown size to find out if excess money was being charged by private persons for providing storage facility to the FCI. The quality of the material was also checked. “There is a possibility of poor quality grains having been stocked and supplied,” the official said.

The enforcement agencies also receive complaints about refusal to procure grains from farmers on various pretexts and forcing them to sell at lower rates. “There have been instances where transportation of goods and execution of work contracts were shown only on paper. Surprise checks are conducted to detect such malpractices,” the official said.