CBI conducts surprise checks at FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana

Workers at the FCI storage house in Morinda, Punjab. File photo  

New Delhi Officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted surprise checks at 20 Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns in Punjab and Haryana on Friday after getting a number of complaints regarding alleged irregularities, officials said.

The move is part of preventive vigilance to check corruption at locations where public dealing takes place, they added.

The action started jointly with vigilance teams of the FCI at about 20 locations in the two states, the officials said.

