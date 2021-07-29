CBI conducts searches on the premises of ECL officials in West Bengal coal theft case

15 locations in West Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh raided

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted searches on the premises of some Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) officials in connection with the illegal coal mining and theft allegedly by Anup Majhi and others in West Bengal.

“The searches were carried out at 15 locations in West Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. The premises of a former and a serving general manager, a manager (security), an inspector (security) and a colliery agent were searched,” said a CBI official.

The agency found about ₹20 lakh in cash, jewellery and property documents from the premises of the incumbent general manager. Property papers, locker key and incriminating documents were recovered from another accused.

The agency had registered the case on November 27 last year on the allegations of illegal mining and theft of coal in the leasehold areas of ECL in Asansol and its adjoining private land. It conducted searches at more than 100 places in various States. A person was later arrested by the CBI in the case.

Based on the CBI’s First Information Report, the Enforcement Directorate has been conducting a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Earlier this year, it arrested Vikas Mishra, the brother of a Trinamool Congress youth wing leader, Vinay Mishra, and a former inspector in charge of Bankura, Ashok Mishra, for their alleged role.

The agency also attached immovable assets worth ₹165.86 crore of Anup Majhi, the alleged mastermind behind the case. The assets include land parcels, factory premises, plant and machinery and properties of two firms, Damodar Private Limited and Sonic Thermal Private Limited.