CBI conducts searches in Kiru hydro-electric power project case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at six locations in connection with a case of alleged corruption in awarding ₹2,200 crore civil works for the Kiru hydro-electric power project in Jammu & Kashmir.

The searches were carried out at three locations in Delhi and one each in Noida, Chandigarh and Shimla. The premises of one Kanwaljit Singh Duggal and D.P. Singh, besides a private company, were covered, said a CBI official

The agency had registered the First Information Report on April 20 last year. Among those named as accused were Indian Administrative Service official Navin Kumar Choudhary, as the then chairman of Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Limited (CVPPPL); its then managing director M.S. Babu, directors M.K. Mittal and Arun Kumar Mishra and Patel Engineering company.

The investigation was initiated following a reference from the State government about the allegation that e-tendering guidelines were not followed despite the CVPPPL Board’s decision and the contract was awarded to Patel Engineering in 2019.

