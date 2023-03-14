ADVERTISEMENT

CBI condoles demise of its former Director K. Vijaya Rama Rao

March 14, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - New Delhi

He served the agency as its 14th chief for three years from 1993 to 1996

PTI

Former Director K. Vijaya Rama Rao, who served the agency as its 14th chief for three years from 1993 to 1996, passed away on March 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has condoled the death of its former Director K. Vijaya Rama Rao who served the agency as its 14th chief for three years from 1993 to 1996.

Mr. Rao, who had served as a Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday night due to brain-related health issues.

He was 85.

"The officers and all ranks of Central Bureau of Investigation deeply mourn the sad demise of Shri K. Vijay Rama Rao, former Director, CBI, and pray to the Almighty to provide the family strength, succour and fortitude to bear with this tragedy," an agency statement said.

His three years tenure saw the CBI probe important cases such as the demolition of the Babri mosque, the assassination of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, the Purulia arms drop case, and the Jain hawala case, among others, it said.

A 1959-batch IPS officer, he was taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon and breathed his last around 7.30 pm, hospital sources had said.

After retirement, Mr. Rao joined the Telugu Desam Party government headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu. He later joined the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi, after the formation of Telangana.

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US