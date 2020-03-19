CBI clocked 4300 cases in five years

NEW DELHI

19 March 2020 22:07 IST

A total of 1,166 cases and 102 preliminary enquiries are under investigation.

The CBI has registered 4,300 cases and 685 preliminary enquiries since January 2015 till February this year, according to a government reply in the Rajya Sabha.

A total of 1,166 cases and 102 preliminary enquiries are under investigation. During the period, the agency investigated 3,987 cases and 730 preliminary enquiries, while chargesheets were filed in 3,700 cases.

In another reply to the Lok Sabha, the government said the Prime Minister’s Office received 12,458 complaints of corruption from March 2019 to February 2020. “Total disposal of corruption related complaints during the said period is 12,066,” said the reply.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the guidelines issued by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, the grievance is required to be disposed of within two months by the Ministry concerned, department or organisation. Where the redress is likely to take longer time, an interim reply has to be sent to the complainant, explaining the steps taken.