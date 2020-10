CBI chief calls for strengthening synergy among law enforcement agencies to combat corruption

New Delhi

30 October 2020 17:14 IST

CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla has underlined the need to strengthen synergy among law enforcement agencies within India to combat corruption, according to an official statement on Saturday.

He was speaking at the culmination of a three-day virtual national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption on Thursday, it said.

Mr. Shukla called for “sustained deterring action against corruption through speedy investigation and expeditious prosecution of cases”.

In his valedictory address, Central Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari stressed the need to recognise public servants serving with integrity and importance of honest leadership at the top of any organisation.

During the conference, participants of various central investigative agencies and states’ anti-corruption units held discussions on issues relating to tackling corruption, the statement said.

Various aspects of investigation including utilisation of various international networks for law enforcement cooperation, training and capacity building, technological interventions government e-market place (GEM), new trends in organised crime and modus operandi, money trail in criminal investigations and enabling seamless coordination among law enforcement agencies were discussed, it said.

Advances in forensic science, digital analysis and deductive process have added new dimensions for collection of evidence in criminal investigations were also discussed.