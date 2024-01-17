GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI chargesheets five accused in Manipur police armoury loot case

The CBI had registered the case on June 9, 2023, by taking over the investigation.

January 17, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against five accused persons in a case related to the loot of arms and ammunition from the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) in Imphal’s Pangei on May 4 last year.

Among those named in the chargesheet, which has been submitted before a Guwahati court in Assam, are Moirangthem Anand Singh, Athokpam Kajit alias Kishorjit, Loukrakpam Michael Mangangcha alias Michael, Konthoujam Romojit Meitei alias Romojit, and Keisham Johnson alias Jhonson.

Following a reference from the Manipur government and notification by the Centre, the CBI had registered the case on June 9, 2023, by taking over the investigation of a First Information Report (FIR) dated May 4, 2023, filed at the Heingang police station in Imphal East.

As alleged in the FIR, a mob had stormed into the MPTC Pangei complex and taken away a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the armoury during the ethnic conflict, which had broken out in the State.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manipur / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.