CBI chargesheets five accused in Manipur police armoury loot case

January 17, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against five accused persons in a case related to the loot of arms and ammunition from the Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) in Imphal’s Pangei on May 4 last year.

Among those named in the chargesheet, which has been submitted before a Guwahati court in Assam, are Moirangthem Anand Singh, Athokpam Kajit alias Kishorjit, Loukrakpam Michael Mangangcha alias Michael, Konthoujam Romojit Meitei alias Romojit, and Keisham Johnson alias Jhonson.

Following a reference from the Manipur government and notification by the Centre, the CBI had registered the case on June 9, 2023, by taking over the investigation of a First Information Report (FIR) dated May 4, 2023, filed at the Heingang police station in Imphal East.

As alleged in the FIR, a mob had stormed into the MPTC Pangei complex and taken away a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the armoury during the ethnic conflict, which had broken out in the State.