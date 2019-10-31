CBI chargesheets ex-BoI chief manager for fraud

The CBI has arraigned a former chief manager of the Bank of India (BoI) in a chargesheet alleging that he conspired with two firms and their director to cheat the bank of over ₹51 crore. The agency, had in March 2018, registered the case against the then BoI chief manager Sunil Kumar Nigam, Panache Furniture & Interiors Private Limited, Stone Export House Private Limited, their common director Mehfooz M. Khan and others. In the chargesheet, the CBI has alleged that the accused had entered into a conspiracy and cheated the bank through disbursals against unauthorised and fraudulent cheque purchases.

As alleged, Mr. Khan had opened different current deposit accounts in the name of two companies with the bank’s Mazgaon branch in Mumbai. He was allowed the facility of purchasing cheques drawn on a private bank and issued in favour of the two companies.

The cheques were mostly worth about ₹30 lakh each. The branch bought them for ₹25 lakh per cheque, keeping aside a margin of ₹5 lakh in the accounts of two companies. After buying the cheques, the proceeds were credited in the accounts. The funds were transferred to other accounts, purportedly of vendors and suppliers with which the companies had business relations.

Through the cheque purchase facility, the branch had extended ₹77.50 crore between September 2016 and January 2017. “In the process, 202 such cheques aggregating to ₹51.05 crore purchased by the branch remained unpaid,” alleged the FIR.

It is alleged that Mr. Nigam, who was dismissed from service in November 2017, did not send many cheques for clearing, as he knew that they would be dishonoured on account of insufficient balance.