CBI searches premises of Lawyers Collective president Anand Grover, wife Indira Jaising

The Central Bureau of Investigation on July 11 conducted searches in Delhi and Mumbai in connection with a case of alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violation against the Lawyers Collective (LC), its president Anand Grover and others.

In Delhi’s Nizamuddin East, the searches were also carried out on the official and residential premises of Mr. Grover’s wife and senior advocate Indira Jaising.

The case was registered last month on the Union Home Ministry’s complaint. The CBI has also invoked Indian Penal Code provisions related to criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and cheating, besides criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The LC, earlier registered under FCRA, had received more than ₹32 crore in foreign donations between 2006 and 2015. The FIR mentions that after prima facie alleged violations were noticed, the Ministry got on-site inspection done in January 2016 and sought explanations. Not satisfied with replies, it cancelled the registration in November 2016.

The inspection report, which is part of the FIR, lists alleged violations on 14 counts. They include alleged participation in political activities, diversion or misuse of foreign contributions, and their use on air travels and other activities for draft legislation meetings, dharnas and advocacy with MPs.

With respect to draft legislation on HIV/AIDS Bill, “documents also reveal that funds were spent on media advocacy with 67 MPs in March and April 2010 and 99 MPs in August 2010” alleges the FIR.

Novartis case

Another charge against the LC is of receiving foreign funds specifically meant for Mr. Grover, as the then United Nations Special Rapporteur on Right to Health. The FIR alleges that he appeared in Novartis case in the Supreme Court by spending foreign contribution.

Funds were also spent on air travel and other expenses for employees/workers of other organisations and foreigners to attend conferences in Kathmandu, Malaysia, Kenya, Vienna, Austria Mission, USA Consultation, Section 27 Conference, Moscow Consultation and Bangkok Meeting, as alleged.

In a statement, after the CBI registered the FIR, the organisation and its trustees, including founding members Mr. Grover and Ms. Jaising, had expressed outrage alleging that it had no basis in fact and in law.

“It has been filed to target the organisation and its office-bearers to silence them for the cases and issues that they have taken up in the past and continue to take up since 2016. LC [Lawyers Collective] is seeking competent advice and will defend themselves in accordance with law in every forum,” it said.

The organisation also raised questions on the almost three years’ delay in filing of the FIR.