National

CBI carries out joint surprise checks at 150 places across country

The Central Bureau of Investigation recently conducted surprise checks at places across country against corruption.

| Photo Credit: PTI

‘The drive will sensitise all stakeholders about possible avenues of corruption and difficulties common citizens face while seeking services from government departments’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out joint surprise checks at 150 places across the country against corruption, officials said.

The checks were conducted in Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Srinagar, Shillong, Chandigarh, Shimla, Chennai, Madurai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Gandhinagar, Goa, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Dehradun..

The special drive was conducted primarily at such points of corruption where common citizens or small businessmen feel the maximum pinch of corruption in the government machinery, the officials added.

They said the drive will sensitise all stakeholders about possible avenues of corruption and difficulties common citizens face while seeking services from such departments.

