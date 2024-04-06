CBI busts infant trafficking network; arrests seven accused, rescues three children

April 06, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a network of infant traffickers with the arrest of seven accused persons, searched seven locations in Delhi and Haryana, and rescued three children.

“Two male infants of just 1.5 days and 15 days and one female child of one month have also been rescued by the CBI during the operation. Incriminating articles besides ₹5.5 lakh in cash have been seized,” said an agency official.

The accused have been identified as Neeraj from Haryana, Indu Pawar, Aslam, Pooja Kashyap, Ritu, Anjali and Kavita from various parts of Delhi.

The CBI has registered the case against 10 persons under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. They have been accused of being part of the network which trafficked infant children across the country for the purpose of adoption as well as for other illegal purposes.

According to the agency, the accused through advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp groups used to get in touch with the childless couples who were keen to adopt babies. The gang members would allegedly buy babies from their biological parents as well as surrogate mothers and thereafter sell the infant children at prices ranging from ₹4 lakh to ₹6 lakh per child.

“These accused are also allegedly involved in duping many childless couples of lakhs of Rupees by creating fake documents related to adoption,” said the CBI.

