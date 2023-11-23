HamberMenu
CBI busts another call centre scam targeting foreigners

The case was registered by the agency in July 2022, alleging that multiple call centres in India used the services of a Gujarat-based VoIP company to orchestrate millions of fraudulent calls targeting U.S. citizens

November 23, 2023 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
CBI has busted another big module making fraudulent calls targeting foreigners, including from the United States, through call centres operating from India. File

CBI has busted another big module making fraudulent calls targeting foreigners, including from the United States, through call centres operating from India. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted another big module making fraudulent calls targeting foreigners, including from the United States, through call centres operating from India.

The racket was being run allegedly by one Sushil Sachdeva and his associates. The agency has searched 24 locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, during which it seized ₹2.20 crore in cash, some foreign currency, cryptocurrency accounts, and property papers.

The case was registered by the agency on July 7, 2022, alleging that multiple call centres in India used the services of a Gujarat-based VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) company to orchestrate millions of fraudulent calls targeting U.S. citizens.

Among those named as accused were E-Sampark Sodtech Private Limited, Gaurav Gupta, Praveen Kumar, Achievers A Spirit of BPO Solutions, Manu Chawla, Shivaay Communication Private Limited, Gaje Singh Rathore, S.M. Technomine, Sanket Bhadresh Modi, Technomind Info Solutions, and Rajiv Solanki.

As alleged by the CBI, the perpetrators behind the cyber-enabled crimes impersonated entities such as the U.S. Federal Grant Department, Internal Revenue Service, and Social Security Administration, through VoIP calls. The modus operandi involved sending audio calls impersonating officials from U.S. Federal departments or agencies, subsequently deceiving the victims by coercing them into making payments under the guise of fees, fines, or penalties.

The initial phase of investigations under the CBI’s ‘Operation Chakra’ in October 2022 had earlier led to searches at 11 such call centres/entities. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also informed the agency that the accused in the case had already faced indictments in the U.S. for similar fraudulent activities against American citizens.

Earlier, a charge-sheet was filed by the CBI against another accused. The agency alleged that further investigation revealed the alleged involvement of Mr. Sachdeva and others in cheating foreign nationals.

