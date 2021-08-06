National

CBI books UP govt officer over alleged irregularities in additional private secretary exam-2010

Applicants appear in Combined State Agriculture Services Examination 2020 exam conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at an examination center, in Prayagraj, Sunday, August 1, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI has registered an FIR against Special Secretary in the Uttar Pradesh government Prabhunath for alleged irregularities in the conduct of Additional Private Secretary Examination 2010, officials said Friday.

The charges relates to the exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission in 2010.

The CBI action comes after a two-year-long preliminary enquiry in which the criminality of Prabhunath, who was posted as the Controller of Examinations, was prima facie established, the agency has alleged in its FIR.


Comments
