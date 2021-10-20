CBI books two more persons for allegedly circulating child sexual abuse material online

NEW DELHI

20 October 2021 04:49 IST

The offenders were using social media platforms for distribution

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked two more persons in separate cases for their alleged involvement in circulating child sexual abuse material through social media platforms.

The first accused has been identified as Dharani P. also known as Krishnamurthy, a resident of Vellore in Tamil Nadu. The agency found that he had been creating or downloading digital images and sharing them with others via two phone numbers and three email IDs since June 2020.

In another case, the CBI has registered a first information report against Kratarth Kanungo, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. He is reported to have created an Instagram account and circulated sexually explicit images of children since April last year.

Advertising

Advertising

The agency had recently instituted similar cases against two residents of Uttar Pradesh, identified as Manish Patel and Vishal Yadav. They allegedly sold the child pornographic material on the Internet.

In July, the CBI had arrested one person in Goa on the charge of sexually abusing children based on inputs received via the Interpol Victim Identification Task Force. The agency has also been receiving information from their counterparts in other countries for the identification and legal action against those involved.

About two years ago, the agency had set up a unit in Delhi for the prevention and investigation of online child sexual abuse and exploitation under the Special Crime Zone to probe such cases. Subsequently, several offenders have been arrested.