CBI books three retired officials of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, others for allegedly causing a loss of ₹191 crore to the exchequer

January 11, 2024 05:32 am | Updated 05:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

The accused allegedly did not ensure the proper installation of equipment and material at SJVNL’s power plant in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, resulting in its under-performance

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against three former officials of the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL), a public sector undertaking, and others, for allegedly causing a loss of ₹191 crore to the exchequer.

Among those named in the First Information Report (FIR) are R.K. Agarwal, retired Executive Director; Sanjay Uppal, retired Chief General Manager; and A.K. Jindal, retired Deputy General Manager of SJVNL; Vineet Sharma and C.M. Jain, representatives of Power Energy Consultants; and Gamesa Wind Turbines Private Limited (Chennai), now known as Seimens Gamesa Renewable Power Private Limited, the agency said.

It has been alleged that the private company had provided a faulty feasibility report for the installation of the wind power plant. The accused, in a conspiracy with others, allegedly did not ensure the proper supply and installation of equipment and material as per the tender specifications for the installation of SJVNL’s power plant at Khirvire/Kombhalane in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, resulting in under-performance of the plant.

“Searches were conducted at seven places in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gururgram, Punjab’s Samana in Patiala district, and Chennai,” an official said.

