CBI books three A.P. policemen for illegal detention of three persons

NEW DELHI

11 August 2020 19:32 IST

The three were allegedly forced to confess to their involvement in cricket betting

The CBI has booked three police officers of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on the charge of illegally detaining three persons to extract confession related to a cricket betting racket.

The accused have been identified as Inspector N. Venkata Rao, head constable Sambasiva Rao and constable Veeranjaneyulu.

The agency had earlier instituted a preliminary inquiry into the allegation, following a direction from the Andhra Pradesh High Court on petitions filed by the wives of the detainees.

Advertising

Advertising

It was alleged that Nala Bolu Adinarayna, Rayidi Srinivasa Rao and Thumati Srinivasa Rao were illegally kept in confinement by the police officers from October 14 to 31 last year.

According to the CBI, its inquiry revealed that the three were indeed illegally detained. They were allegedly forced to confess to their involvement and that of their associates in cricket betting.