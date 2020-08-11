CBI books three A.P. policemen for illegal detention of three persons

The CBI has booked three police officers of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on the charge of illegally detaining three persons to extract confession related to a cricket betting racket.
The accused have been identified as Inspector N. Venkata Rao, head constable Sambasiva Rao and constable Veeranjaneyulu.
The agency had earlier instituted a preliminary inquiry into the allegation, following a direction from the Andhra Pradesh High Court on petitions filed by the wives of the detainees.
It was alleged that Nala Bolu Adinarayna, Rayidi Srinivasa Rao and Thumati Srinivasa Rao were illegally kept in confinement by the police officers from October 14 to 31 last year.
According to the CBI, its inquiry revealed that the three were indeed illegally detained. They were allegedly forced to confess to their involvement and that of their associates in cricket betting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath