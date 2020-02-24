CBI books Tamil Nadu-based NGO and others for FCRA violation

NEW DELHI

24 February 2020 19:48 IST

Case registered on a complaint from the Union Home Ministry’s FCRA wing

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Tamil Nadu-based Caruna Bal Vikas (CBV), Adhane Management Consultants, Bentinck Higher Secondary School and others for alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The case has been registered on a complaint from the Union Home Ministry’s FCRA wing, which alleges that CBV, a non-government organisation, used a part of its foreign receipts for religious activities. It had received funds from Compassion International, United States, during the check period.

‘Converting children’

“Further, CBV has, inter alia, declared its long-term objective of ‘converting poor children into fulfilled Christian adults’, and thus engaged in religious activities, including conversions to Christianity. Such activities have potential to disturb communal harmony and, therefore, are in violation of the Section 12(4)(f)(vi) of the FCRA, 2010,” the First Information Report (FIR) alleged.

According to the Income-Tax Department’s report, the FIR said, CBV used only 10% of its foreign contributions for the stated purposes, while the remaining funds were diverted to 300 NGOs in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other States. Some NGOs were not FCRA registered, the FIR said.

Listing the alleged violations, the FIR stated that CBV transferred about ₹1 crore to the non-FCRA registered Bentinck High Secondary School during 2011-14.

I-T Dept. report

The I-T Department report “also mentions diversion of funds for conversion activities to NGOs owing allegiance to the Methodist Church, Baptist Church, Salvation Army, Christian Missionary Society and Indian Pentecostal Church, which is in violation of its charter of service to children”.

After CBV came under the I-T Department’s scanner in 2013, it is alleged that Adhane Management Consultants was set up in July 2014 “to mislead the authorities”. The CEO and directors of CBV and and the company were the same, and the two entities shared the same registered address in Chennai’s Anna Nagar East, the FIR said.

Funding shifted

After Adhane Management Consultants was registered, funding from Compassion International, U.S., which was earlier channelled through CBV, was shifted almost entirely to the company.

CBV received only ₹6.75 crore in 2014-15, as against ₹109.50 crore in 2011-12, ₹130.52 crore in 2012-13 and ₹111.71 crore in 2013-14. The company received ₹6.75 crore in foreign contributions from Compassion International, U.S., allegedly without prior permission.

“The CBI may also investigate whether the activities of these entities also attract the provisions of other penal laws....for having diverted the funds for personal benefit of the office bearer or any other individual,” the FCRA wing said.