CBI books Sanjay Bhandari, Samsung Engineering for ‘corruption’ in Dahej project

NEW DELHI:

01 July 2020 14:50 IST

The role of middleman, who is currently suspected to be in the U.K., is already under the scanner in multiple defence contracts

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked middleman Sanjay Bhandari along with Samsung Engineering Co. Limited (South Korea), unknown officials of the ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL) and others for entering into an “illegal” consultancy pact to bag a Gujarat-based project.

Among those named as accused are Santech International FZC in the United Arab Emirates, in which Mr. Bhandari was a director; Foster Wheeler Energy Limited-UK; and Hong NamKoong, who worked as senior manager with the Samsung Engineering Co. Limited (SECL).

It is alleged that Mr. Bhandari, as a director of Santech International, entered into a consultancy agreement with the SECL in violation of the conditions of a contract agreement between OPaL and SECL. He received about $50 lakh from the SECL in an overseas account of the Santech International.

Undue favours

The agency alleges that the agreement was for inducing public servants into extending undue favours to the consortium of the SECL in the award of a Dual Feed Cracker Unit (DFCU) project contract in Gujarat’s Dahej.

“It was further alleged that the said agreement was related to the consultancy services to be provided by Santech International FZC to SECL for obtaining the contract,” said a CBI official.

The role of Mr. Bhandari, who is currently suspected to be in the U.K., is already under the scanner in multiple defence contracts. In June last year, the CBI had booked him and others for alleged corruption in the ₹2,895-crore deal of 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force in 2010. Searches were also conducted.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet against him in a money laundering case pertaining to a London property.

Mr. Bhandari's firm Santech International had allegedly bought the property for £1.9 million in 2009 by acquiring 100% shares of a British Virgin Islands-based company, Vortex Management Holdings. The property was transferred to Dubai-based Sky Lite Investment FZE in June 2010 at the same price.

The name of Sky Lite was later changed allegedly to Mayfair Investment FZE and it was then sold to a UAE national.

The Income-Tax Department had conducted searches against Mr. Bhandari in April 2016 and registered a case against him under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act.