CBI books railway official, wife in assets case

31 July 2021 03:31 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against a Director (Telecom) with the Railway Ministry and his wife on the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets.

The accused are Navneet Kumar Varma, a 2006 batch Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers officer, and his wife Gunja Verma. “Searches are being conducted at four locations in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Jaunpur and Mau, on the official and residential premises of the accused,” said a CBI official.

The railway official, after promotion to the post of Senior Divisional Signal and Telecom Engineer, had served the Eastern Railway in West Bengal’s Malda in 2015-16. Thereafter, he joined as Joint Director, Urban Transport and High Speed, in Lucknow, where he remained posted from 2017 till August 2018.

It is alleged that he amassed assets worth about ₹76.45 lakh disproportionate to his known sources of income from January 2015 to December 2017. During the check period, he had acquired immovable and movable assets amounting to over ₹81.42 lakh in his name and that of his wife.