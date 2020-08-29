CBI books Patna AIIMS doctor for graft

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a doctor, who worked as the head of dentistry department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna, for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices between 2013 and 2019.
Dr. Shailesh Kumar Mukul worked as an Associate Professor and headed the Dentistry department.
It is alleged that Dr. Mukul did not prescribe dental implants and other articles and fixtures on the OPD booklet and instead, would ask people to pay cash to the lab assistant or send the money to a Bengaluru-based firm, Osteo3D.
The money taken in cash from patients or sent through other means to the firm used to be much higher than the actual amount payable. The surplus amount was remitted to another company in Patna, J.J. Prabhukripa, which was a supplier/vendor for implant plates to the Department of Dentistry.
This amount, received by the vendor, would then be paid allegedly to Dr. Mukul.
