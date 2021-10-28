CBI books NCSK official on corruption charge

NEW DELHI

28 October 2021 05:58 IST

He allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹50,000

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked the personal secretary to the Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, on charges of corruption.

The action has been taken based on a complaint from Shivam Dwivedi, manager of Lion Security Guard Services, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

As it turned out, Mr. Dwivedi had removed a woman safai karamchari on the issue of false attendance and unsatisfactory clarification from her. She reportedly lodged a “false” complaint against him in the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, which took cognisance and summoned him on October 21 for further proceedings.

When Mr. Dwivedi contacted Chandan Lal, personal secretary to the Commission’s Vice-Chairman, the latter informed him that the matter was pending with the Chairman.

It is alleged that Mr. Lal said he could get the issue settled on payment of bribe. Mr. Dwivedi then lodged a complaint with the CBI, which verified the details and found the complaint to be prima facie correct. The agency also found that the private secretary had allegedly demanded ₹50,000 to get the matter settled.

The CBI registered a case against Mr. Lal under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.