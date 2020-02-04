CBI books MPSC officials for alleged exam irregularities

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against unknown officials of the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) for alleged irregularities in the main examination conducted for recruitment to various posts in 2016.

The probe has been launched following a Manipur High Court order on a petition. The petitioners had alleged that marks were tampered with, examination controller was not appointed and that procedures for evaluation and tabulation of answer sheets were not laid down.

The Commission as well as a court-appointed committee found that marks were altered in 523 answer scripts in respect of 24 papers/subjects, without the initials of examiners. They had not put their signatures in seven papers/subjects out of the 8,163 answer sheets, while supervisors did not sign 15 papers.

Marks were not awarded for three answers in Education Paper-II and Public Administration Paper-II, while 12 answers of General English Paper-I, Education Paper-II and Public Administration Paper-II were not recorded for awarding scores, but the marks were added while totalling.

All four answer scripts of Geology Paper-I were not awarded marks on all answers, but they were recorded for totalling.

Evaluation of the answer scripts of General Studies Paper-I and Paper-II, the examination of which was held on September 23, 2016, commenced the next day, but there was no record about the handing over and taking over of the scripts.

No categorisation

The moderation/scaling of the marks was not adopted by the MPSC in violation of the Supreme Court directive. The petitioners also alleged that no categorisation in respect of the candidates belonging to the General, OBC, ST, SC and physically challenged candidates was done.

One of the assessors had taken answer sheets out of station. At some examination centres, extra sheets were provided to the candidates despite a clear instruction to the contrary, as alleged.