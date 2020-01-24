CBI books man for killing Indian in UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation, on a reference from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities, has booked a person for allegedly killing an Indian national in Abu Dhabi in August 2008. In 2009, Inderjeet Singh was convicted by an Abu Dhabi court and sentenced “in absentia” to death for killing Rama Lengaw Natesan.
Through the UAE Embassy in India, in October 2016, the local prosecution referred the matter for the trial of the accused. The relevant documents were was subsequently sent to the International Police Cooperation Unit of the CBI via the Consultant (Extradition), Ministry of External Affairs, for necessary action.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.