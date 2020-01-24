CBI books man for killing Indian in UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation, on a reference from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities, has booked a person for allegedly killing an Indian national in Abu Dhabi in August 2008. In 2009, Inderjeet Singh was convicted by an Abu Dhabi court and sentenced “in absentia” to death for killing Rama Lengaw Natesan.

Through the UAE Embassy in India, in October 2016, the local prosecution referred the matter for the trial of the accused. The relevant documents were was subsequently sent to the International Police Cooperation Unit of the CBI via the Consultant (Extradition), Ministry of External Affairs, for necessary action.