CBI books K.D. Singh, others in Alchemist group case

10 April 2021 06:42 IST

They allegedly cheated a large number of investors on false promises

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked former Rajya Sabha member K.D. Singh and six others linked to the Alchemist group of companies for allegedly cheating a large number of investors on false promises.

Among those named are Satyendra Kumar Singh, Sucheta Khema, Jay Shri Prakash Singh, Brajmohan Mahajan, Chhatrasal Ranawat and Nandkishor Singh. The case was earlier registered at the Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur in 2019, on a complaint from one Pawan Mishra. The State government later recommended a CBI probe.

Mr. Mishra alleged misappropriation of funds invested in the companies, including Alchemist Infra Realty Limited and Alchemist Township Limited. The investors were promised allotment of plots, villas and apartments, as mentioned in the FIR, which lists about one dozen other entities associated with the Alchemist group.

The complainant also alleged that about 15 lakh investors across the country had been cheated of ₹25,000 crore.

In January, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested the former Rajya Sabha MP in connection with a Ponzi scam case involving Alchemist Infra Realty Limited. The company was accused of collecting over ₹1,900 crore from investors through unauthorised means.