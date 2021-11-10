CBI books J&K-based firm director for alleged bank fraud

He is accused of cheating Jammu & Kashmir Bank crores of rupees

The CBI has booked Kehwa Group director Sheikh Imran, a former Srinagar Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor, for allegedly cheating the Jammu & Kashmir Bank crores of rupees.

Mr. Imran has been accused of misappropriating the funds provided as subsidy given for setting up a controlled atmosphere store. It is alleged that the group got various credit facilities of ₹138 crore, which was allegedly restructured in connivance with the bank officials for ₹78 crore.

The case was earlier being probed by the Kashmir ACB which had arrested Mr. Imran in December 2019. The agency had then said a significant portion of the loans meant for the construction of the storage by the Kehwa Square Private Limited in Pulwama was allegedly diverted.

During the inquiry, it was found that the group had six other business units and they had raised loan facilities of ₹138 crore. As one of the loan accounts had turned non-performing asset, the accused had applied for one-time settlement with the bank. Accordingly, in conspiracy with some bank officials, the restructuring led to deduction of the final amount from ₹138 crore to ₹78 crore.

Several other financial irregularities were also detected by the authorities concerned, as alleged.