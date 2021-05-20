CBI books its own official for disproportionate assets

NEW DELHI

20 May 2021 13:48 IST

Agency alleges there was 85% increase in official’s assets in two years

The CBI has booked its own suspended official along with his wife for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The official have been identified as Samir Kumar Singh, who worked as a stenographer with the CBI, and his wife Shama Singh. He joined the agency in August 1998 as Senior Clerk Steno. His wife works with a private firm as an assistant architect. She has been accused of abetting the offence.

The CBI alleges that there was about 85% increase in the assets of the official during August 2018-January 2021.

In January, the CBI had booked Mr. Singh along with Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) R.K. Rishi and R.K. Sangwan and Inspector Kapil Dhankad for allegedly receiving bribes to extend favours to at least three private companies being investigated for bank fraud.

Lawyers Arvind Kumar Gupta and Manohar Malik; Mandeep Kaur Dhillon, additional director of Shree Shyam Pulm & Board Mills Private Limited; and Sujay and Uday Desai, directors of Frost International Private Limited, were also named in the previous case.

According to the previous First Information Report, Mr. Singh had shared details of investigation in several cases, which included confidential notes and directions, with the two accused DSPs for bribe.

In the matter of Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills, Mr. Sangwan — the previous investigating officer — paid ₹10 lakh to the accused inspector for accessing confidential information. In the case involving Frost International, Mr. Rishi allegedly paid ₹10 lakh to the inspector for some favours.

Mr. Rishi also received ₹15 lakh twice via two advocates to get favours for a Chandigarh-based firm, while Mr. Dhankad got ₹2.5 lakh from Mr. Gupta on two occasions, as alleged. The four accused persons were later suspended.