GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI books IPS officer for forgery, criminal conspiracy in ₹1,200 crore scam probe

The IPS officer had headed the investigation into an alleged ₹1,200 crore scam pertaining to Jalgaon-based Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni Credit Society during 2020-22.

Updated - October 17, 2024 04:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against IPS officer Bhagyashree Navtake on charges of forgery and criminal conspiracy, the agency said on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

The IPS officer had headed the investigation into an alleged ₹1,200 crore scam pertaining to Jalgaon-based Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni Credit Society during 2020-22.

CBI is not a limb of Centre, Union government tells Supreme Court

Earlier in August, the Pune Police registered a case against IPS Navtake.

The case was filed based on a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) report highlighting procedural lapses in the scam investigation.

Mr. Navtake who was posted as State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Superintendent in Chandrapur, was booked under sections 120-B, 466, 474, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

The CID probe found instances of forgery, including registering three cases under one crime in a single day and obtaining complainants’ signatures without their presence.

In Supreme Court, Centre says it sends CBI to States for probes

The alleged scam, dating back to 2015, involved the alleged cheating of numerous individuals through promises of attractive interest on fixed deposits.

The Maharashtra Home Department had then directed the Pune Police to register a case based on the CID report.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.

Published - October 17, 2024 04:10 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.