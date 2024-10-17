CBI books IPS officer for forgery, criminal conspiracy in ₹1,200 crore scam probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against IPS officer Bhagyashree Navtake on charges of forgery and criminal conspiracy, the agency said on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

The IPS officer had headed the investigation into an alleged ₹1,200 crore scam pertaining to Jalgaon-based Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni Credit Society during 2020-22.

Earlier in August, the Pune Police registered a case against IPS Navtake.

The case was filed based on a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) report highlighting procedural lapses in the scam investigation.

Mr. Navtake who was posted as State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Superintendent in Chandrapur, was booked under sections 120-B, 466, 474, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

The CID probe found instances of forgery, including registering three cases under one crime in a single day and obtaining complainants’ signatures without their presence.

The alleged scam, dating back to 2015, involved the alleged cheating of numerous individuals through promises of attractive interest on fixed deposits.

The Maharashtra Home Department had then directed the Pune Police to register a case based on the CID report.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.