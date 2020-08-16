CBI books four CGST officials on graft charge

The CBI has booked four Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) officials for allegedly extorting money from the proprietor of a medicine manufacturing company in Haryana.
The accused officials have been identified as Superintendents Gurvinder Singh Sohal and Kuldeep Hooda, and Inspectors Rohit Malik and Pardeep. They are posted with the office of the Commissioner of CGST in Rohtak.
The FIR has been registered following verification of a complaint from Manoj Kalra, MD of ReSearch MEDicine Private Limited.
The accused officials had raided the factory premises of the company in Rai on August 6. They intimated Mr. Kalra that he had paid less GST and that they would make a case against his company and impose heavy penalty. He later informed them that he had deposited the remaining GST and also showed them the acknowledgement papers.
It is alleged that the officials mounted pressure on Mr. Kalra and threatened him that they would conduct raids at all his factory premises alleging that he had shown less stock of raw material on record.
The accused demanded ₹12 lakh in bribe from him for not taking any action. When he expressed inability to pay such a huge amount, they brought down it to ₹9 lakh and asked him to pay up ₹4 lakh as part payment that day itself.
The complainant finally paid ₹3 lakh. The same night he received a call, reminding him that he had to pay the rest of the amount.
