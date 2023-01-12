CBI books ex-Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram, unknown officials of Finance Ministry, RBI, U.K. firm for alleged corruption

January 12, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an alleged corruption case against the then Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) Secretary, Arvind Mayaram, besides unknown officials of the Finance Ministry, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and De La Rue International Limited (the United Kingdom). The allegations pertain to a contract for supply of exclusive colour shift security thread for Indian currency notes.

On Thursday, the agency conducted searches on the premises of the accused in Delhi and Rajasthan.

It may be noted that Mr. Mayaram, along with his wife, had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the party’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in Rajasthan’s Alwar on December 20, 2022.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the CBI received a complaint from the DEA on February 14, 2017, on the basis of which it launched a preliminary enquiry. As it turned out, the Central government had entered into an agreement with De La Rue regarding the supply of exclusive colour shift security thread in 2004 for five years. The contract was extended four times till December 31, 2015.

‘Exclusivity Agreement’

Recording the sequence of alleged events, the FIR said on July 17, 2004, the then Finance Minister authorised the RBI to enter into an “Exclusivity Agreement” with the suppliers of exclusive security feature. A sub-committee headed by P.K. Biswas, the then RBI Executive Director, was formed to examine all the aspects of the exclusivity of three currency note security features, and also to go into the details of the prices.

The RBI signed the agreement with De La Rue on September 4, 2004. It stated that the company had developed an exclusive India-specific green to blue colour shift clear text Magnetic Rope Testing machine readable security thread for use in Indian banknote paper and for that the company held exclusive manufacturing rights, as per the FIR.

However, as alleged, De La Rue did not have the patent for the colour shift thread at the time of its presentation in 2002 and selection in 2004. The company applied for patent in India in the name of “A Method of Manufacturing a Substrate” having colour shift effect, on June 28, 2004. The date of publication of that patent was March 13, 2009, and the patent granted on June 17, 2011.

“Enquiry revealed that the Exclusivity Agreement was signed by Mr. Biswas without verification of patent claim of De La Rue...the contract agreement did not have any termination clause,” said the FIR.

Non-possession of patent

The RBI, in April 2006, and the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India, in September 2007, submitted reports regarding non-possession of the patent. However, the agency alleged, Mr. Mayaram did not apprise the Finance Minister of the same. The contract was extended from time to time till December 31, 2012.

On May 10, 2013, Mr. Mayaram, then the DEA Secretary, was informed that the contract with De La Rue had expired. The agency alleged that he, on June 23, 2013, approved another three-year extension of an “expired contract” and also overruled the fact that the extension could not be given without the mandatory security clearance from the Union Home Ministry.

The CBI alleged that Mr. Mayaram also did not take the approval from the Finance Minister the last time, while the previous three extensions had been approved.

According to the agency, Anil Raghbeer, signatory of the contract agreement from De La Rue, had received ₹8.20 crore from offshore entities apart from the remuneration paid by the company in 2011.

Based on its findings, the CBI had alleged prima facie proof of conspiracy among Mr. Mayaram, and the unknown officials of De La Rue, the Finance Ministry and the RBI. It had accused Mr. Mayaram of providing undue favour to De La Rue by granting “illegal” extension, which resulted in purported wrongful gain to the company and corresponding wrongful loss to the exchequer.