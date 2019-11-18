CBI books ex-Agartala NIT Director for ‘corruption’

The CBI has booked P.K. Bose, former Director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala, for alleged corruption involving government funds. One of the allegations pertains to tenders for purchase of electrical engineering equipment and software for the Electronics and Communication Department.

The case was initially registered against Professor Bose and unknown persons at the Jirania police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the NIT Registrar in December 2015. It has now been taken over by the CBI.

“Under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, permission has been accorded vide letter dated October 25, by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, to initiate investigation against Prof. Bose,” said the agency.

One of the allegations against the then NIT Director pertains to tenders for purchase of electrical engineering equipment and software for the Electronics and Communication Department. It is alleged that the purchase process showed the items as proprietary, but they were not.

“Three purchase orders worth about ₹1.11 crore were issued in the name of nine suppliers,” says the FIR.

An indent was submitted for purchase of OrCAD PSpice software for mathematical and engineering simulation, meant for the Electrical Engineering Department. Prof. Bose gave approval for the purchase of software from Advance Micro Device Limited for ₹20.54 lakh, it is alleged.

However, it turned out the same company had allegedly sold a similar software in 2008 to the Indian Institute of Space and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, at a lower price. “There was no justification for the higher cost,” the FIR alleges.

In 2009-10, an indent was submitted by the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department for furniture. A purchase order worth ₹48.54 crore was given to one Nexjen Furniture System, located in Howrah in March 2010.

On March 31, 2010, it received the order and the same day, six more purchase orders worth ₹1.10 crore were issued to the same supplier allegedly without having any provision of repeat orders in the tender document.