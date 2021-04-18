CBI books top mines safety official on graft charge

NEW DELHI:

The Deputy Director-General is posted at the Directorate General of Mines Safety Central Zone head office in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.

The CBI has booked a Deputy Director-General (DDG) of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Arvind Kumar, and others on graft charge.

The agency has also seized ₹35 lakh, allegedly the first instalment of bribe.

“The DDG and two private persons have been detained. The other two have been identified as Kailash Mandal, a relative of Mr. Kumar; and Triloki Nath Singh,” said a CBI official, adding that two more persons were under the scanner.

It is alleged that the official extended undue favours to 48 candidates who appeared in an oral examination after qualifying the computer-based tests for Manager’s Certificate of Competency (Restricted & Unrestricted).

The oral examination was conducted from March 8 to March 20. Members of the interview board were influenced to ensure that such candidates were selected, as alleged.

The accused official had agreed to accept ₹1.5 lakh per head for the job. The amount was to be delivered in two instalments in Bihar’s Lakhisarai.

Acting on the tip-off, the agency sleuths laid a trap and detained the three accused, including Mr. Kumar, when the money was exchanging hands.

“Searches are being conducted at 12 locations in Lakhisarai, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Nagpur, Udaipur, Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh), Hyderabad and Bilaspur,” said the official.