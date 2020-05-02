CBI books Delhi firm, its directors for bank fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked a company and its directors for allegedly cheating the State Bank of India of ₹173.11 crore.
Ram Dev International Limited, which is based in Delhi's Rohini, has been named in the FIR along with its three directors, Naresh Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Sangita, said the agency.
“The accused persons cheated the bank by way of unauthorised removal of plant and machinery from the factory premises which were hypothecated. They showed disbursement of loan from the bank as capital infusion via circular movement of fund transfers and availed themselves of EPC disbursements against the same security/proforma invoices,” said an official.
They also submitted fake proforma invoices and showed non-existent entities as debtors, as alleged.
