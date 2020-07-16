CBI books company for ₹196-crore bank fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked Apple Natural Resources Private Limited and others for allegedly causing a loss of ₹196 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI).
Among those named in the case the then company's chief executive officer, Ashish Garg and directors, Ankit Garg and Nischal Jain, besides unknown public servants and persons. The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the bank in June.
According to the bank, the fraud came to light during a forensic audit of the transactions from April 2011 to March 2014. The report was submitted in 2019, which highlighted a series of alleged irregularities. Subsequently, the authorities concerned declared the account a fraud.
The company, incorporated in June 2010, was engaged in trading of iron ore through three mines at Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh in the name of its associates, said the complaint.
The SBI initially sanctioned a loan of ₹50 crore to the company under the export packing credit/cash credit in June 2011. Thereafter, credit facilities were enhanced to Rs.70 crore in September 2012 and then to ₹100 crore in December 2012. Owing to alleged non-repayment,
the account turned non-performing asset the next year.
The forensic audit revealed alleged diversion of funds and transactions of substantial amounts with related parties in violation of arm's length policy, said the bank.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath