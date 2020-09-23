CBI books Commissioner (CGST) in disproportionate assets case

The accused has been identified as Rajagopal Manohar, an Indian Revenue Service official, who was earlier posted as a Commissioner of Customs

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked a Commissioner (CGST) on the allegation of possessing disproportionate assets worth over ₹1.39 crore.

“Searches were conducted at Salem in Tamil Nadu and Visakhapatnam, which resulted in the seizure of several incriminating documents related to investments, including plots, flats and jewellery,” said a CBI official.

It is alleged that the official, while working as a Commissioner of Customs at various places from January 2011 to September 2019, had amassed the disproportionate assets in his name and that of his family members.