CBI books Commissioner (CGST) in disproportionate assets case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked a Commissioner (CGST) on the allegation of possessing disproportionate assets worth over ₹1.39 crore.
The accused has been identified as Rajagopal Manohar, an Indian Revenue Service official, who was earlier posted as a Commissioner of Customs in Goa’s Marmagoa.
“Searches were conducted at Salem in Tamil Nadu and Visakhapatnam, which resulted in the seizure of several incriminating documents related to investments, including plots, flats and jewellery,” said a CBI official.
It is alleged that the official, while working as a Commissioner of Customs at various places from January 2011 to September 2019, had amassed the disproportionate assets in his name and that of his family members.
